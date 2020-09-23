Lexington Takes Down North Side in Convincing Fashion

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Friday night, the LHS Big Red Tigers hosted the North Side Indians at Jim Stowe Field. This game had big implications associated with it as this was a district game for the Tigers. Lexington was able to stay towards the top of the standings in the district with the win against the Indians. LHS would go on to win on the night by a final score of 24-14.

The Tigers rushing attack has been outstanding this year. This game was no exception for Lexington, either. LHS was able to gain 251 yards on the ground by three players. Isiah McClaine was, once again, the leader rusher for Lexington. He accumulated 180 yards on 17 attempts. His longest run of the night was for 43-yards. McClaine also scored once for the Tigers. Jordan Smith was next on the list. He collected 55 yards on 12 attempts and scored twice for Lexington. His longest run was for…

For the complete story, see the September 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

