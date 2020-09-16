Non-Profit Committee Makes Recommendations

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commissioners assigned to the Non-Profit Committee met at the Criminal Justice Center on Thursday evening, September 10, 2020 to discuss recommendations on this year’s budget allocations for various non-profit entities. Members of the committee are Terry Allen, Celia Barrow, Shana Duke, Mike Lefler, and Jeff James. Some entities, like the Everett Horn Library and the Henderson County Rescue Squad were provided for during the initial resolution. The Henderson County Commission proposed, due to budget concerns, that the committee meet and make recommendations on the other groups once more information concerning revenue was…

