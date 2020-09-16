Lady Tigers Keeping Momentum Going With Victories

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lady Tigers took to the court again last week for a busy stretch to continue their season. Lexington had a three-way match in Milan last Tuesday, September 8. They took on Milan and Halls that evening. The Lady Tigers then travelled to South Gibson the next night, Wednesday, September 9. Lexington came away with two victories, one over Halls and the other one against South Gibson. The Lady Tigers came up short in their match against the Milan Lady Bulldogs. Lexington also faced off against Chester County on Monday evening, September 14, 2020. They also hit the road last night to take on Middleton. The stats for that game will be available for next week’s edition.

During their three-way match last Tuesday, the Lexington Lady Tigers were beaten by Milan 17-25 and 13-25. In this match, the leader in assists was Kylie Atchison with 6. Ellie Smith and Riley Owens each had one assist. Preslee Doner lead in kills, with three. Atchison had two kills, while…

