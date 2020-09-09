David Deberry Talks About Foster Grandparent Program

Article by W. Clay Crook-

David Deberry is going through his re-certification through Southwest Human Resources Agency as a foster grandparent. “You have to be at least 55 and I started the training last year and have some more training this year. It’s been two years of my life that have been precious,” David said. “I have been volunteering at Caywood for many years and they brought up the foster grandparent idea. I received a Buddy Bench when Ms. Susie Bunch was Superintendent of Schools and she asked if I worked there or was a volunteer. The idea came from that conversation and I started in on the process.”

“We do one on one with students, with up to four students, and do up to thirty minutes with each student, go on field trips, the playground…whatever they do, we do,” he said. “We give them personal attention, time to interact, and oh my goodness, the stories they can tell, and oh man, sometimes those stories just break your heart. Even with that, I try to keep them smiling and everything.” David spends Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Caywood, but he needs the other days off to deal with his health issues. Neurosarcoidosis is a rare spinal disease which caught him in 2008. David was a star athlete in school and was…

