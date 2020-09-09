Community Prayer Held at Courthouse

Submitted-

If you passed by the Henderson County Courthouse on Saturday, September 5, 2020, about 10:00 a.m., you might have wondered what the group of people were doing on the lawn listening to people speak. Had you been able to stop and find out, you would have discovered that these men and women had gathered to pray…pray for our city, our county, our state, and our nation.

At 9:00 a.m. about seventy-five men, women, and children spread out across Henderson County in prayer. In doing so this group covered in prayer every school, small businesses, healthcare workers, mental healthcare workers, law enforcement, fire department, EMS, the correctional facility, elected officials, families, the Carl Perkins Center and several others. Once this group was done at these different locations, they all met at the Henderson County Courthouse for a time of corporate prayer at 10:00 a.m. After the time of prayer…

For the complete story, see the September 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!