LHS Tigers Run Past Riverside

Article by Blake Franklin-

In a shuffling of the schedule last week, the Lexington Big Red Tigers were originally scheduled to travel to Decatur County last Friday night, August 28. With Hurricane Laura reaching the coast to the south, many games in West Tennessee were moved up a day to accommodate. That didn’t faze Lexington as they played Riverside a day early, on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The Tigers were able to defeat the Panthers, 38-7.

The Tigers had their way with Riverside on the offensive side of the ball last week. Lexington was no match for the Panthers, as they found success in many aspects of their game. On the offensive side of the ball, Lexington racked up a total of 294 yards on the ground. The Tigers had six yards through the air but much of the damage Riverside dealt with was on the turf. Jordan Smith lead the way for Lexington with 161 rushing yards on 15 attempts. His longest run on the night was for…

For complete coverage, see the September 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

