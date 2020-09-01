Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met electronically, by Webex and call-in, on Tuesday evening, August 25th. This was the regular voting session for the board. In the opening remarks, Mayor Jeff Griggs talked about the recent electronic meeting with TDEC concerning issues with the jointly owned balefill located on Highway 22 South, which is owned jointly by Lexington and Henderson County. The mayor said that the prior agreement assigned maintenance responsibilities to Henderson County, while Lexington was assigned the old Phelps land fill site, with costs to be 50/50. There are ongoing maintenance issues reported at the site and the city is concerned about preventing fines.

Mayor Griggs also reported that the Industrial Development Board had closed on the Kenneth Hayes property, which was “the last piece of the puzzle needed.” The board approved the consent agenda, which contained the welder apprentice position for the…

For complete coverage, see the September 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!