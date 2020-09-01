Concerns Over Mega Chicken Barns Initiates Petition and Protest

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A crowd of over 400 small farmers, businessmen, parents, teachers and longtime neighbors met at the Westover Elementary School parking lot to sign a petition and express their concerns over the building of a 24 chicken barn mega site. The site is located on private property between Sand Ridge Road and Beech Grove Road in the Huron and Crucifer Communities area. Speakers at the event said that the barns will be used to raise chickens for the Tyson plant that is just being completed in Humboldt, Tennessee. Gov. Bill Haslam announced the project on November 20, 2017, and construction of the plant site began in 2018. Speakers at the Westover event said that 700 barns will be needed in the area to supply the plant.

There were several heartfelt speeches and the crowd was canvassed so they could direct questions to Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray. Also attending were County Commissioners Tommy Page and Harold Tyler, who represent the district, and Commissioner Mike Lefler. Karissa Wilson White said that her family came to the community eight generations ago with pioneer settler Thomas Beal, and like many of the others in the community it has been their home, their paradise and the only place they’ve ever really wanted to be. Sheila and Rodney Scott said that they moved to the community several decades ago, as the area is quiet, peaceful, clean and…

