Scotts Hill Lions Fall to Greenfield

The Scotts Hill Lions Football team travelled to Greenfield High School this past Friday night to start their 2020 season campaign. The Lions were dealt with a few unfortunate circumstances and they couldn’t sustain much momentum throughout the evening. Ultimately, the Lions ended up falling to Greenfield, 27-7.

Scotts Hill ran a total of 47 plays during the game that saw them net 170 total yards. They had 66 passing yards and 58 rushing yards, with 23 first downs. The Lions were penalized 6 times for 59 yards, and also turned the ball over three times, coming by fumble.

Greenfield jumped out to an early lead against the Lions thanks to a 25-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. In the 2nd quarter, Greenfield scored again on a 6-yard touchdown run but Scotts Hill countered with a 4-yard touchdown run by Alex Moore. The extra point kick was good, and Greenfield lead at the half, 14-7. The Lions would…

