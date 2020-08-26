Pickup Snaps Utility Pole on West Church Street

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There was traffic control in the 100 block of West Church Street on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from about 8:00 a.m. until 11:17 a.m. while members of the Lexington Electric System repaired a broken utility pole. According to the Lexington Police Department, a 2008 silver Dodge pickup, driven by a 17 year old juvenile from Lexington, lost control of his vehicle while traveling westbound in the right lane of West Church Street, striking the utility pole and…

For the complete story, see the August 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!