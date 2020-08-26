LHS Volleyball Has Frustrating Week

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lady Tigers Volleyball team was back on the hardwood last week, with the continuation of their season. The Lady Tigers travelled to Crockett County, hosted Scotts Hill High School, and hit the road to take on Dyer County and USJ. Lexington took the win over Scotts Hill High School but was defeated by Crocket County, USJ, and Dyer County. The Lady Tiger’s overall record now has them at 3-3 on the season.

On Tuesday, August 18 the Lady Tigers travelled to Crockett County and were defeated in three straight sets 16-25, 21-25, and 25-27. Kylie Atchison had 19 assists during the match. Ellie Smith had 8 kills; Callie McDonald recorded 6 kills. Morgan Sanders and Emmy Corbitt had two each and Preslee Doner had one kill. Morgan Sanders recorded 3 aces, with Riley Owens, Ellie Smith, and Kylie Atchison each having one a piece. Ellie Smith and Preslee Doner had 2 blocks each, during the match. Emmy Corbitt, along with Ellie Smith, had 7 digs each and Kylie Atchison, Callie McDonald, and Riley Owens accumulated 6 digs each. Morgan Sanders lead with 15 service points, followed by Ellie Smith with 13 and Kylie Atchison with 10 service points during the match against Crockett County.

Next up, the Lady Tigers hosted the Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions last Wednesday evening. The Lady Tigers won in three straight sets against Scotts Hill 25-9, 25-10, and 25-11. Leading in assists during this match was…

