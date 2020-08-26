Lexington City Board Holds Work Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Board of Mayor and Aldermen met for their regular work session meeting on Tuesday evening, August 18, 2020. The meeting was held electronically via public call-in and webex. Work sessions are a non-voting meeting. Mayor Griggs opened the session for any comments on the gas line project to Huron. There was no discussion and the item is set for bids at the next meeting.

Cindy and Tommy Rich had requested a pool refund. Two of the aldermen had spoken to the family and it involved an unavoidable COVID-19 issue. The board also discussed authorizing a new Gas Department Welder Apprentice position that could work with Tim Blankenship for a training period, the resolution on annexing the property on Pruitt Lane and College Drive, and the subsequent plan of service. There was also discussion on the second reading of the zoning plan and change of the zoning map for the parcel being brought into the Timberlake Industrial Park. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said that the park area north of where the new substation was…

