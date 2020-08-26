Lessenberry Presented with Masonic Scholarship

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Trevor Lessenberry, son of Jerry and Amanda Lessenberry, was awarded the Marcus Rickman Masonic Scholarship on Tuesday evening, August 18, 2020 by Constantine Lodge #64, Lexington, Tennessee. Presenting the scholarship were members of the Rickman family and members of Constantine Lodge, Will Rickman (brother) and Frank Rickman (father). Lessenberry, who is a recent graduate from Lexington High School, will be attending Columbia State Community College where he will be a kinesiology major and will be playing baseball for the Chargers.

Lessenberry is one of the first recipients of the Marcus Rickman Memorial Masonic Legacy Scholarship, which is sponsored by Constantine Lodge #64. The scholarship is named for Marcus Rickman, who was the sitting Worshipful Master of Constantine Lodge when he lost his life in an October 13, 2019 vehicle accident. Applicants must be graduating seniors from Lexington High School and must have been accepted into an accredited college or technical degree program. An application process, including an essay…

