Henderson Co. South Softball Starts Season with Big Wins

The Henderson County South Softball team opened up their season last Thursday night, August 6, 2020 against Camden. The Lady Lions took the win, 3-2. The winning pitcher was Holly Bartholomew. Holly struck out five batters and only gave up 4 hits in 6 innings. At the plate, Jada Bromley recorded a double, to start off a 3-run inning, in the bottom of 5 inning. Henderson County South became more patient at the plate later on in game with 4 walks. Karlee Flowers came up with a big hit in the 5th inning, as well.

Monday night, the Lady Lions hosted Milan. Henderson County South came away with a big win, 13-1. The winning pitcher in this match-up was Holly Bartholomew, and Karlee Flowers got the save. Bartholomew gave up only one hit in 3 innings and…

