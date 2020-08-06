Election Night Results for Henderson County

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The August 6, 2020 election results in the contested races for Henderson County are as follows:

Tennessee Senate District 26: Page Walley, 2,225 votes; Jai Templeton, 1,844 votes.

Tennessee Representative District 72: Gordon Wildridge, 2,207 votes; Kirk Haston, 2,071 votes.

School Board District 7: Jeff Camper, 497 votes; Jeremy Bartholomew, 167 votes.

Mayor for Scotts Hill: Kenneth Parrish, 78 votes; Don Buckingham 57 votes; Annette Scott, 41 votes.

Aldermen for Scotts Hill: Woody Capley, 125 votes; Bonnie Butler, 113 votes; Betty Sims, 111 votes; L. D. Sims, 111 votes; Mary Connell, 95 votes; Tiffany Lyles, 93 votes; Wession Reeves, 93 votes.

