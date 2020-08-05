Early Vote Totals 2,605

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There was a good turn out for early voting with a total of 2,605 votes. In the Republican Primary, there were 2,370 votes cast and 228 in the Democratic Primary. There were some general election votes for local offices that account for the non-primary votes. Election Day will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 and the precincts will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. A reminder that the people who formerly voted at the old Civic Center will now vote at the…

For complete coverage, see the August 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!