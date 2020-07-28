Presidents Island Deer Hunting Opportunity Awaits

Article Submitted-

An opportunity to participate in a highly coveted Presidents Island archery hunt is among the prizes for a lucky winner in the 2020 Tennessee Conservation Raffle. The deer package includes two, 3-day hunts on Presidents Island, crossbow, onsite camping, tree climbing gear, and more!

Located in southwest Shelby County along the Mississippi River near downtown Memphis, Presidents Island is Tennessee’s most sought-after deer bow hunt. The 6,800 acres have been opened for hunting for 20 years and is known as a place to harvest a large mature buck. The unit has a 9-point or better harvest rule and currently will take you about 10 years of putting into the quota hunt pool to get drawn.

The deer hunting package is one of the seven, priceless outdoor experiences available to win this year. The winner of this package will join 30 other hunters for two 3-day archery hunts. The antler restrictions, limited access and low-density archery-only draw opportunities have…

