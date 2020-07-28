Election Commission Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Election Commission met at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 with Administrator of Elections Robin Powers, along with commission members Bill Martin, Margaret Milam, Melba Johnson, Cornelia Morris and Pope Thomas.

Martin said that he had been informed that the previous administrator, Dan Miller, had filed a suit in the Federal District Court concerning his dismissal on January 6, 2020. The District Attorney General’s Office will provide the defense.

Powers talked about the $25,000.00 cyber security grant that will be used to set the Election Commission office on a dedicated server that will help defend against…

