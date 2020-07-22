Tolley Addresses Rotary on 911 System

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The special guest speaker for the July 21, 2020 Lexington Rotary Club was 911 Director Pam Butler Tolley. The speaker was introduced by Dr. Clay Hallmark of First Baptist Church. The 911 system was created by referendum in Henderson County in 1988, but took a bit to be funded and organized. Pam started out with emergency communications in 1989, and it was originally dispatched from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department. “There was just one computer then, for NCIC, and we have come along way since those days,” she said and talked about the eight different screens that are monitored and every structure, address, cross street and fire hydrant is in the database.

When she started 95% of the calls were on home phones, and now 95% are cell phones, and the GIS system can document very closely on the map where the cell phone call is coming from. The Rapid SOS can populate a location before the call is answered. They work to continually keep photos updated of the structures so that it can be sent to the…

