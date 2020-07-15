Planning Commission Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Municipal- Regional Planning Commission met in a special called meeting on Monday evening, July 13, 2020, at the Lexington Utilities Operations Facility on Maple Street.

The commission reviewed and approved, contingent upon action by the city board, a site plan for the David Mills property, located at 280 Natchez Trace Drive. The plan calls for two brick apartment buildings with access to the site from Factory Drive. Each building will contain four apartments.

The commission also reviewed and approved a site plan presented by Eddie Coleman, surveyor, on behalf of Billy Parrish, for…

For the complete story, see the July 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!