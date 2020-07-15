LHS Vicinity and the Tornado of 1956

Article by W. Clay Crook and McArthur Lewis-

One of the most disastrous events to hit Henderson County and Lexington occurred on April 3, 1956. A terrible tornado occurred killing three individuals and making much damage of business buildings and housing. It started on Highway 200 at the Life Community; traveled east through the countryside toward Lexington; crossed the streets of Barnhill, North Main and West Church Street; passed across the streets of Essary, Creasy, Boswell, Davis; went down Old Huntingdon and up White Street and White Place (which was originally a one street circle drive in front of the school); hit the Lexington High School buildings; then over the countryside hitting houses on Alberton Road. Numerous houses and structures off the main corridor received wind damage.

The aerial photo in this article shows the damage done on the Lexington High School (LHS) complex, plus the streets of Dennison and Brown. The most damage made by the tornado in this photo was to the LHS workshop building, which was leveled; the front part of the LHS gym; and the wire fence, which was never replaced, around the baseball outfield. For those interested, various identifications have been on the photo for the streets, the LHS complex certain sites, and homes for those living in…

For the complete story, see the July 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

