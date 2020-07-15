Henderson County School Board Holds Regular Meeting

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County School Board met in a regularly scheduled meeting on July 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the board conference room located at 35 E. Wilson St., Lexington, TN. Board members present were Mr. McDaniel, Mr. Crownover, Mr. Lewis, Mr. Gordon, Mr. Harrington, Mr. Leslie, and Mr. Camper.

Motion was made by Mr. McDaniel and seconded by Mr. Lewis to adopt the Consent and Regular Agenda. Motion carried with a (7) to (0) vote.

Motion was made by Mr. Camper and seconded by Mr. Leslie to approve the Consent Agenda which includes the minutes from the June 23, 2020 Board Meeting, and the June Financial Report. Motion carried with a (7) to (0) vote.

Mr. Bryan Tubbs, with United Minds of Lexington, made a presentation to the board in regard to the Adverse Childhood Experiences Program. Mr. Tubbs gave some statistics on the increase in violence and child abuse since the onset of Covid-19 and the poverty level in Henderson County. Mr. Tubbs asked the board to become proactive in helping to initiate a mentoring program for Henderson County students who…

For the complete story, see the July 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

