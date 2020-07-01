Pruett and Wilson Fish High School World Finals

Article Submitted-

Last week, Scotts Hill Student Anglers team Chandler Pruett, son of Chris and Kristy Pruett, and Braden Wilson, son of Nick and Kim Wilson, traveled to Lacrosse, WI for the 2020 SAF High School World Finals.

Excitement was running high among the 312 two-person teams from across the U.S. competing for the Student Angler Federation (SAF) 2020 High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship. Held June 24th – 27th on Pools 7, 8 and 9 of the Mississippi River and hosted by La Crosse, Wisconsin.

All anglers compete for the first two days, with weights tracked separately for each event. In the World Finals, the top two teams from each state advance to fish on Friday. Scotts Hill Student Angler Team Chandler Pruett and Braden Wilson were the #1 ranking team from Tennessee. Sending them to the semi-finals. On Friday, weights were zeroed to give competitors a fresh start. The top 20 teams at Friday’s weigh-in advance to the World Finals grand finale on Saturday, along with…

