Guidelines on Fireworks within the City Limits of Lexington

The Lexington Police Department would like to remind the public about the 9:00 p.m. cut off guidelines for fireworks in the City of Lexington. These guidelines are covered under a city ordinance that was passed in 1992, and updated in July 2008.

The shooting of fireworks inside the corporate limits of the City of Lexington shall be allowed three (3) days prior, the day of, and three (3) days following the holidays designated below until 9:00 p.m.:

• July 4th (Independence Day)

• Halloween

• Christmas Day

• New Year’s Day

