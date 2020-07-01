Fluid Routing Solutions Receives Award

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Fluid Routing Solutions (FRS) in Lexington was recently honored by General Motors in Warren, Michigan, with the Supplier Quality Excellence Award for 2019. Richard Demuynck, Executive Director of Global Supplier Quality and Development, said “Congratulations for your outstanding performance in 2019 and for being a valued partner.”

“We thank you for your continued understanding and support during these unprecedented times,” he said in reference to…

For the complete story, see the July 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!