Mooney Elected as FFA State Officer

Release-

The Tennessee Association FFA held its annual State Convention Tuesday, June 2, 2020 and Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from Camp Clements Leadership Training Camp in Doyle, TN. Like many organizations, a virtual means of delivery was required when the event, typically held in March in Gatlinburg, was cancelled due to COVID-19. Five sessions and one scholarship session streamed on Facebook Live. Within sessions state winners were named in various contests and acknowledgements and honors were given for numerous other achievements; a welcome from Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher and wrapped up with the election of a new officer team. Mickela Mooney of the Scotts Hill FFA Chapter was elected as the West TN State Vice President. Mooney will represent the…

For complete coverage, see the June 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!