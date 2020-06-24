Ethan Hall Elected as Regional FFA President

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Ethan Hall, a rising senior at Scotts Hill High School, was recently elected as the Regional FFA President over all of West Tennessee. The interview process is usually done in person, but due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Hall made some personal appearances but also had to participate in virtual interviews through ZOOM. He will also be the FFA Chapter President at Scotts Hill High School for the Class of 2021, and will facilitate the Greenhand conference for freshmen. This degree is given to…

For complete coverage, see the June 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

