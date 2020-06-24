Adrianne Moeller Selected as State Star Farmer

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Adrianne Moeller was recently selected as the FFA State Star Farmer of the Year. Moeller, who has just graduated from Scotts Hill High School is the first female Star Farmer from the school.

The award centers on entrepreneurship, and while many of the other candidates started with what was already being done on the family farm, Moeller stood out as a true entrepreneur with her own herd of thirty registered boar goats. Not only has she raised and cared for the thirty head but has followed through with an artificial insemination program and embryo transplants.

She also received a cash prize of $3,000.00 and will participate in…

For complete coverage, see the June 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!