Outdoor Truths

I met Mike and some of my North Carolina friends for a day of fishing. Mike is a striper guide and I have been with him many times when he has put everyone on top of a school of these fighters. I’ve also noticed one of his best tactics for finding fish is not mounted to his boat. It’s held in his hand. It’s his phone. When the fish are not biting, he simply picks up the phone and calls another striper guide, and the other guide shares this helpful information with Mike. Many times, there have been three different guides fishing within a few yards of each other. No selfishness. Nothing hidden. Just different guides trying to help each other be better guides, for the benefit of their clients. In all of fishing, this is really unique in how they work together. I wish I had seen this in other areas of my life when I was growing up.

In the church world, I was raised in a time where it seemed we weren’t allowed to help one another. After all, the Methodists are not as good as the Baptists, and the Pentecostals have so much more of God than the Presbyterians. So, we were all told. Surely God cannot bless those who don’t speak in tongues or who believe baptism is essential to salvation, or someone, God forbid, that doesn’t believe in…

