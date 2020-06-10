Sardis Board Meets

Article by Lois Freeland-

A public hearing was held June 1, 2020 for the Sardis FY 2020/2021 budget. There being no comments from the public, the hearing was closed, and the town hall meeting proceeded immediately thereafter, with the mayor and all aldermen / women present. After the invocation and pledge, the meeting was called to order. The minutes from the previous meeting were read and approved unanimously. The financial report was read and approved unanimously.

A discussion was held on the price of a generator for the water plant. At the July meeting, all prices will be presented, and a decision will be made. A new sign has been ordered for the walking track at the park. Dogs must be leashed if they are to be in the park.

The first reading of the FY2020/2021 budget was held. A motion was made, and a vote was taken which unanimously approved the reading. Bids closed May 31st to replace the roof on the old school. There being only one bid submitted, it was approved unanimously. Work is to begin after July 1st, but before…

For the complete story, see the June 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

