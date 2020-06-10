Lexington City Board Holds Special Called Meeting

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington held a special called meeting on Thursday evening, June 4, 2020. The first reading to change zoning for the Charles Mills property on the corner of Natchez Trace Drive and Factory Drive was tabled so that additional information could be provided. The lease agreement for the use of the railroad area of Cedar Street by Downtown Auto Care was approved.

The board discussed the covenants from Cardinal Estates which cover the property on the east side of Old Huntingdon Street. There will be a public hearing on the item during the next workshop meeting. Cody Wood said that he hopes to have an architectural rendering that would show how it will blend into the neighborhood and fall within the guidelines of the…

For the complete story, see the June 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!