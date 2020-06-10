Lexington and Henderson County Receives Faith Based Recognition

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington and Henderson County are one of only twenty-one areas across the nation recognized by the USDA as a community of faith and opportunity. The certificates were presented on Thursday, June 4, 2020 to Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray and Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs as representing the county and city, along with local pastors Rodney Campbell and David Beecham and Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. Representing the USDA were Eston Williams and Jim Tracy. The recognition comes from a joint community and faith-based summit where Lexington and Henderson County had one of the largest groups represented. The cooperation between the government and faith-based community shows progressiveness for the area, creating not only opportunities across the area but making strides to reduce recidivism in crime by offering education and employment opportunities.

Lexington and Henderson County are the first areas in the State of Tennessee to have received the award.

According to a release from the USDA, Lexington and Henderson County, Tennessee has been designated a Community of Faith and Opportunity by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Through a collaborative process between local leadership and the USDA, and has been recognized as a community that will continue to serve and assist other communities across the country in fostering hope and opportunity. The designation sparked a “conversation” between the USDA and Henderson County leaders on ways to positively change the community, shared County Mayor Eddie Bray and City of Lexington Mayor Jeffrey Griggs. “This designation speaks to the usefulness and productivity of Henderson County,” Bray said. “I believe that this partnership will enhance our rural community from agriculture to…

For the complete story, see the June 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!