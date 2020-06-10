Grand Jury Hands down 84 True Bills and 8 No Bills During June Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Grand Jury of Henderson County met in session on June 2, 2020 and handed down eighty-four true bills of indictment (including several sealed indictments) and eight no bills:

• Gutierrez, Thomas Michael – possession of methamphetamine with intent (two counts), possession of firearm during commission / attempt to commit dangerous crime (six counts), unlawful carrying / possession of weapon (six counts), theft under $1,000.

• Pendleton, Ernest Lee – aggravated burglary, aggravated assault (two counts), domestic assault / intimidation, theft under $1,000, vandalism under $1,000.

• Brown, Walea P. – evading arrest, driving on suspended license, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, financial responsibility law – insurance.

• Legans, Latosha – theft over $10,000.

• Legans, Latosha – simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding.

• Price, Wendy – theft over $10,000, forgery (five counts).

• Horner, Beau Derek -attempted aggravated child abuse / child neglect or endangerment.

• Funderburk, Madison Brooks – theft over $2,500.

• Mullikin, Heather L. – filing a false report.

• Forrest, Shannon L. – evading arrest, reckless driving.

• Forrest, Shannon L. – evading arrest, speeding, failure to obey traffic control device, driving on roadways laned for traffic, operation of vehicles on approach of emergency vehicles, reckless driving.

• Craney, Carrie E. – statutory rape, child abuse and child neglect or endangerment.

• Davidson, Mitchell – aggravated assault…

For the complete story, see the June 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

