Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met at the Lexington Utilities Operations Facility on Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020. After the prayer, pledge and approval of minutes Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said that there would be a special called meeting at the Operations Facility on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. to discuss an employee appeal. He also commended the people of Lexington for doing so well during the COVID-19 crisis and how well the opening of the city was progressing.

On the consent agenda, the board approved the guidelines of the FY2021 Audit Engagement and accepted the bid by Great Southern Recreation to build the playground at Guy B. Amis Park. The bid was for $363,000.00, with funding of $200,000.00 being provided through an LPRF grant, and the rest by the city.

The board approved the resolution authorizing the issuance of school refunding the amount of $4,150,000.00 in bonds. Also approved in the consent agenda was the CEI, or cost of engineering inspection for the Main Street sidewalk project and…

For complete coverage, see the June 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!