Cooper Introduced as Scotts Hill High School Head Baseball Coach

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020 the Scotts Hill High School Baseball team welcomed their new head coach, Chuck Cooper. Coach Cooper has quite the experience with baseball at the high school level, in coaching Jackson Christian School for 16 years prior to being named head coach of the Lions Baseball program.

During his time at JCS, Cooper had accumulated over 300 wins with the program and lead them to seven state tournament appearances, with four state championship title games played. He also won state championships in 2008 and 2014, with the team.

When speaking with him about what lead to the move to Scotts Hill High School, Cooper stated, “I had 16 great years with Jackson Christian School. Those were great people and years I spent with them and the memories we made there. I was just presented with the right opportunity at the right time for my family and myself. Scotts Hill is a gold mine with talent and a lot has been put in motion to be highly successful with the Lions. Plus, they are a top academic high school in the state and Mrs. Beverly Ivy is a great person. I’m sure you couldn’t find a person out there that would disagree with that.”

Mrs. Ivy, Principal at SHHS, shared, “Scotts Hill High School is excited to welcome Mr. Chuck Cooper as our head baseball coach for the 2020-2021 baseball season. Coach Cooper comes to Scotts Hill from Jackson Christian School, where he has led the Eagles to two state championships.”

He went on to say, “I just want to help add my strengths to the program. There is already a great baseball tradition with…

For complete coverage, see the June 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!