Pools to Remain Closed, Playgrounds Opened

Article by W. Clay Crook-

State Parks are opening playgrounds but have decided to keep pools closed for the 2020 summer season. The playground at Beech Lake is also open for use. Robbie McCready, Public Works Director for the City of Lexington, is staying within the state guidelines at this time and approved the following on the city pool and city parks. “As COVID-19 continues to evolve and change the way we go about everyday life, the City of Lexington has been faced with making tough decisions about…

For complete coverage, see the May 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!