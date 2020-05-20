Outside Memorial Day Service Planned for Courthouse

Article by W. Clay Crook-

American Legion Post #77, in coordination with Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray, have announced that the annual Memorial Day event at the Henderson County Courthouse will be held outside this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The event will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, with an abbreviated schedule to include prayer, music, posting of the colors and changing of the wreaths.

For this and other interesting articles, see the May 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!