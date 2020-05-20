LHS Tigers Conduct Virtual Basketball Awards Ceremony

Article Submitted-

During these unprecedented times, the Lexington Tigers Boys basketball program officially closed out the 2019/2020 basketball season much differently. The COVID-19 virus made it impossible for the team to have a traditional end of season awards banquet, but it did not stop the Tigers from recognizing the players. Coach Runyon said “I hate the way this school year ended. I feel awful for the spring athletes that didn’t get to compete this year and feel awful that we couldn’t do our traditional banquet.” The Tigers took advantage of social media and conducted a Facebook live ceremony to recognize their players.

The following players were recognized: Aiden Valle and Devin Bryant were Co-Freshman of the Year, Michael Leslie was Sophomore of the Year, Wyatt Davis was Junior of the Year, Isaac Yarbrough was Senior of the Year, Matthew Reeves was Role Player of the Year, Tanner Neisler was Most Improved Player of the Year, Caleb Gorden was…

For complete coverage, see the May 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

