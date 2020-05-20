Lexington Bypass Making Progress in the ROW Phase

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Right of way crews have been taking full advantage of any good weather conditions and are making progress on the Lexington Bypass all along the route. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says that these projects are developed in four phases: Planning and Environmental, Design, Right-of-Way (ROW), and Construction. “The proposed project for State Route 459 (US 412) Lexington Bypass is currently in the ROW phase. ROW plans are complete and construction plans are underway.” The plans for the bypass were completed in 2007 and the right of way acquired by 2011. The project extends 7.95 miles and is the portion that will…

For complete coverage, see the May 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

