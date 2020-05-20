Leadership Class Participates in Nonprofit Day

Release-

The 2020 Henderson County Leadership Class recently participated in a visit with several of the Nonprofit organizations in the county. The United Way connects community agencies and resources to make lasting changes throughout West Tennessee and the 211 hotline connects people with the local resources. Krista Paul presented the Henderson County statistics for the ALICE population, those who are working but not making enough to meet the basic needs to provide for themselves and family.

The Court Appointed Special Advocate program (CASA) recruits, trains and supervises community volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system. Children in foster care will have multiple caseworkers, counselors, foster homes and schools, but only one CASA Advocate who will support them until they find permanency and leave foster care.

The Rotary Club gave the class the opportunity to hear from various business owners, pastors and the Lexington and Henderson County mayors on how COVID-19 restrictions are affecting our local economy, the faith community and…

For complete coverage, see the May 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!