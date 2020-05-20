County School Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County School Board met on May 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the board conference room located at 35 E. Wilson St., Lexington, TN. Board members present were Mr. McDaniel, Mr. Crownover, Mr. Lewis, Mr. Gordon, Mr. Harrington, Mr. Leslie, and Mr. Camper. Chairman Gordon called the meeting to order and a motion was made by Mr. Lewis, and seconded by Mr. Crownover, to adopt the consent and regular agenda with the additions of FY20 consolidated application for…

For complete coverage, see the May 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!