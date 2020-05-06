Storms Leave Damage and Thousands Without Power

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Henderson County on Sunday afternoon, April 3, 2020. By the time the storm struck around 3:30 p.m. many alerts had changed to a tornado warning. The storm swept through Henderson County very quickly, leaving downed power lines, tree and roof damage. In Lexington, a metal canopy flipped into the air and landed on the lower set of telephone and cable lines, and emergency power crews began spreading all across the Lexington Electric System area all the way to the Tennessee River. The LES site reported about 10,000 customers out of power, with crews being able to bring many back on line before dark.

By midnight, LES reported that outage numbers are down to between 6,500 – 7,000 customers. “This storm has done damage all across our system from the Blue Goose/Westover area all the way to Perryville, with stretches from the interstate to Saltillo in Hardin County.” Extra crews were being requested from other systems to help, but many were not able to arrive until Monday morning, May 4th “as most everyone has had damage on their system as well.” By 8:30 a.m. on Monday, outage numbers were down to approximately 4,500 customers. LES concentrated efforts on some key areas. Highway 641, north of Parsons had “half a dozen main line poles broken that need to be changed in order to restore power to…

