LPD Needs Public Assistance With Suspect

The Lexington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with the identification of the person who was captured by surveillance cameras in a local business. The suspect is wanted in connection with the burglary of Creekside Flea Market on East Church Street. If you have information, please call the Lexington Police Department at (731) 968-6666.

