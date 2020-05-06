Lexington Traffic During COVID-19

Article by W. Clay Crook-

If you thought at times that the traffic in Lexington hadn’t changed during the COVID-19 restrictions and stay at home orders, then many times you were right, but many times the traffic did drop…momentarily. City Recorder, Cody Wood, has been charting the traffic numbers from Public Works Director Robbie McCready, and comparing them to COVID-19 dates. The traffic patterns show a drop after each major announcement, but then a steady rise until the next major announcement was made.

The new traffic sensors that have been installed along West Church Street since November, 2019, have measured as much as 34,000 vehicles during the day, but often averages 29,000.

There were about 32,000 vehicles recorded on West Church Street in early March, just before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Tennessee. Afterwards it dropped to 20,000 on March 8, 2020. It then steadily rose back up to 31,000 on March 13th, when President Trump declared a…

