Lexington City Board Meets

The Lexington Board of Mayor and Aldermen met through an online Webex meeting format with the meeting available to the public online and also through a call-in number. During the consent agenda, the second reading to rezone a lot on Hospital Drive, owned by Charles and Joyce White from Hospital-Medical to Intermedia Business was approved. The low bid by Marbury Construction Company, LLC, Denmark, TN for the West PS Force Gravity Sewer Project at Main Street and North Meadows Street was approved. The bid amounted to $1,360,869.55.

The board also approved write-offs of Uncollectible Accounts in the amount of $16,293.05 for Lexington Electric System.

The board also cast a vote of 5 to 2 to accept the bid by Tim’s Tree Works, Lexington, for the demolition of the old Civic Center / Lexington City School building. The no votes were cast by Gordon Wildridge and Emmitt Blankenship. The bid was for $167,000.00 and includes complete removal of the debris and security of the site during demolition. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs was asked if there were any pending actions or to save the building or a portion and…

