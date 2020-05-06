Henderson County at Ten Confirmed Cases

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County was at ten confirmed COVID-19 cases by press time on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. There were 647 negative tests and eight recoveries reported. The number of cases went up to nine on Saturday, May 2nd. The Tennessee Department of Health does not release the number of positive tests from a testing site, so it is not known if any of the nine cases are from the Sunday, April 26th testing event at the First United Methodist Church parking lot.

Surrounding Counties Statistics

For surrounding counties, Decatur County was listed at four cases with four recoveries and 193 negative tests. Chester County had ten cases, eight recoveries, and 322 negative tests. Carroll County had twenty-two cases with sixteen recoveries, 639 negative tests, and one fatality. Madison County was at 140 confirmed cases, 86 recoveries, 3,062 negative tests and one fatality.

Statewide Statistics

With the first week of the phased re-opening of the economy in Tennessee, numbers at press time were at 13,624 confirmed cases, with 66 probable cases and 6,356 recoveries. Over 800 of the new cases were from a prison facility in Trousdale County, and the Governor said they will be testing at the other prison facilities and in other high risk areas.

Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in a media interview to “expect the number of cases to go up, because we are looking for them.” The daily increases, excluding the…

For complete coverage, see the May 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!