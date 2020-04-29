Henderson County Fire Department Responds to Hazardous Material Accident.

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Fire Department Station #4, Chesterfield, and Station #15, Middleburg, responded to a multi-vehicle accident, one pulling a hazardous materials tank. The accident occurred on the Middleburg – Decaturville Road at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, near the Henderson and Decatur County lines. According to training officer, Cody Usery, with the Henderson County Fire Department, a tractor was pulling a tank which contained…

