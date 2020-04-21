TSSAA Cancels All Spring Sporting Events And Basketball State Tournaments

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the announcement by Governor Lee, last Wednesday, April 15th, that schools were recommended to stay closed throughout the end of the school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association also announced its decision to cancel all remaining events for the 2019-2020 season, including all spring sports and the postponed BlueCross Basketball Championships.

“This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly. We thank all of the participants, their coaches, administrators, parents, and everyone else who has dedicated a tremendous amount of time, passion, and effort to high school athletics, especially these affected events,” the TSSAA wrote in an email to coaches.

"To our senior participants – we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures. This is difficult, but the lessons you've learned and friendships you've made through high school activities will last your lifetime.

