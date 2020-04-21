Fluid Routing Lays Off 265 Employees

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A local industry has succumbed to the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fluid Routing Solutions, located at 1921 N. Broad Street in Lexington, began a temporary layoff on March 23, 2020, affecting 265 workers.

“As Henderson County Mayor I want to say it is a tough time for our nation during this pandemic,” Eddie Bray said in an interview with The Lexington Progress. “We hate to see these layoffs in Henderson County and across the nation. However, I am hopeful by seeing the word “TEMPORARY” layoff, which means we will see all the employees of FRS called back to work in the near future. We will get through this together and ‘This Too Shall Pass’.”

Assembly Components Group, also known locally as Fluid Routing Solutions, filed an official warn notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development on Wednesday, April 15th, notifying the agency of a temporary layoff which became…

