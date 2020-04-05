Henderson County has First Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Today, Sunday, April 5, 2020, Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray was notified by the Tennessee Department of Health of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 for Henderson County.

The patient, currently in quarantine, is working with the health department.

Mayor Bray says he will continue to closely monitor the situation and provides the following release:

